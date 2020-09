Die Badener Band Al Pride wird im Krisenjahr 2020 gesellschaftskritisch: «Keine Haltung zu zeigen, kommt für uns nicht in Frage»

View this post on Instagram

blackout tuesday is over. time for the flood of black squares to fade, to release these hashtags, to help documenting and start amplifying the voices of black people, of all people who experience and suffer racism and discrimination. a thing that we as a bunch of privileged, white people will never truly understand. we understand that we will never understand. however, we stand with you❤️ as our hearts break for you💔 #actionwednesday