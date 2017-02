Wow, look at the nice people here – such nice people here – it’s so fantastic – just great. I’m so proud to be here as the president of the United States of America – it’s fantastic. As you have seen, I didn’t arrive with a Cadillac-Limousine but as a real worker – because I am a worker like Gölä und I will bring you better times.

It is so nice to be with all you harlequins – so nice, fantastic! Therefore I was really looking forward to my visit to Baden.

I hope that the media listen very carefully to what I say and that the Badener Tagblatt doesn’t spread fake news about me. Unfortunately a lot of very fake news about me have spread.

However, I love the Canton of Baden. And I can see myself very well to become the new President of Baden at the next elections.

Because I want to be the president of all the harlequins of Baden. We will make Baden strong again. We will make Baden proud again. We will make Baden great again! America comes first but Baden defenetly comes second!

As a first step I would unite Baden with Ennetbaden. Then I would built a big wall between Baden and Wettingen. And I would make Wettingen pay for it!

And Neuenhof, with that blond sexy lady as the president, we would annex first. Despite that we will still have great relationships with all the other Gemeinden.

I am here, because I want to be a friend of the people. And we will start a grand movement with the start of the Fasnacht of Baden!

Our fighting strength will be in the confettis and it will make us unbeatable!

Good bless me and Hieronymus Füdlibürger, my friend. He is innocent. I plea you not to burn him. Good bless you, I love you all!

Thank you, Herr Schultheiss